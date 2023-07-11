911 call: 'Mommy's boyfriend' shot Johnstown woman; suspect was ordered to avoid contact with victim

Jul. 11—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Johnstown woman killed in her Hornerstown residence over the weekend was on the telephone with a Cambria County 911 dispatcher when shots rang out, Johnstown police said in an affidavit filed on Saturday.

A 6-year-old child was heard crying on the line, saying, "Mommy's boyfriend" fired the shot, Johnstown police Sgt. Cory Adams wrote.

According to police documents and court records, Michael Lyles Jr. shot the woman after being court-ordered in June to avoid contact with Kandace Mervin — and was escorted from her home by Johnstown police less than a half-hour prior to the shooting, following an earlier domestic disturbance call.

Police accuse Lyles, who is also known as Brindle McBride, of shooting Mervin with a handgun at the residence.

The 34-year-old Baltimore native was taken into custody just minutes following the shooting. Adams said police spotted him on the 400 block of Horner Street.

Adams said he interviewed Lyles, saying he displayed no emotion "as if this was all a joke" when he was told Mervin was killed.

Lyles is in Cambria County Prison on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

He is also charged with endangering the welfare of children, with police saying he left the child alone in the residence with Mervin's body moments after he fatally shot her.

Previous allegationsAccording to police, Mervin placed two separate 911 calls about her boyfriend that night.

At approximately 4:12 a.m., police were sent to the home after Mervin called reporting a verbal disturbance.

There were "no signs of physical abuse ... and parties were separated," police said.

Lyles was removed from the residence and advised to stay away for the night.

On the second Saturday morning phone call, Mervin told a dispatcher that Lyles returned shortly after police left — and that he was in the home with access to a firearm, Adams said.

Court records indicate Lyles was previously ordered to avoid any contact — directly or indirectly — with Mervin through the terms of his modified-bond conditions tied to a separate 2021 case.

Cambria County President Judge Norman Krumenacker III gave Lyles until June 9 to remove himself and any belongings from Mervin's residence.

The name of the victim was redacted from a criminal complaint tied to that 2021 domestic assault case, but police wrote that Lyles strangled the woman and committed simple assault.

Lyles had apparently been jailed on matters related to the charge twice since 2021, but online court records indicated Mervin posted Lyles' bond to enable him to be released from jail on Feb. 9.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said Lyles is awaiting trial on two separate domestic cases and that both were headed to be settled in non-jury proceedings.

Given Lyles' latest arrest, Neugebauer said he expects those cases will be continued by the defense.

He said his office will have more details on those cases during a press conference at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Public Safety Building on Washington Street in downtown Johnstown.