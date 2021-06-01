911 call: Mother takes 6-year-old gunshot victim to Dayton Children's

Jun. 1—A mother walked her 6-year-old son into the emergency room at Dayton Children's Hospital Monday afternoon after the boy had been shot.

The hospital's public safety department reported the gunshot victim to police shortly before 2 p.m. on Memorial Day.

"He was brought in by his mother," the officer said.

It's not clear where on his body the child was shot, but the officer said, "the mother walked him into the front" of the hospital.

Police later responded to Summit Square Drive, where the shooting may have happened. According to initial reports, the child may have been inside when shots fired outside entered a residence.

We are working to learn more about this shooting and will update this report.