911 call: Mother takes 6-year-old gunshot victim to Dayton Children's

Jen Balduf, Dayton Daily News, Ohio
·1 min read

Jun. 1—A mother walked her 6-year-old child into the emergency room at Dayton Children's Hospital Monday afternoon after the boy had been shot.

The hospital's public safety department reported the gunshot victim to police shortly before 2 p.m. on Memorial Day.

"He was brought in by his mother," the officer said.

It's not clear where on his body the child was shot, but the officer said, "the mother walked him into the front" of the hospital.

While dispatch records listed the victim as a boy, a Dayton police report listed the victim as a girl.

Police later responded to Summit Square Drive, where the shooting may have happened. According to initial reports, the child may have been inside when shots fired outside entered a residence.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested in the 800 block of Summit Square on a preliminary child endangering charge and issued a summons to appear in court, according to an incident report.

The woman has not been formally charged and is not listed as an inmate on the Miami Valley Jails booking website.

We are working to learn more about this shooting and will update this report.

