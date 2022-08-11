911 call over cold McDonald’s fries ends in arrest of man wanted for murder, GA cops say

A dispute over cold French fries ended in the arrest of a man wanted in connection with a woman’s murder, according to Georgia authorities.

Antoine Sims, 24, called police after he said he was served cold food at a McDonald’s on Cobb Parkway in Kennesaw, according to an incident report obtained by McClatchy News. Officers arrived at the restaurant on Friday, Aug. 5, in response to the “business dispute.”

In body camera video released by police, Sims says the restaurant owner yelled at him and refused to replace his order after he complained about the cold food.

“The fries are lukewarm, but they’re not hot,” he tells the officer. “So I just asked him could we get some fresh fries.”

Police then spoke with the store’s owner, who told the officer that Sims had demanded that he “fix my (expletive) food” and threw a drink at him. Sims was asked to leave and was later cited for criminal trespass, at the store owner’s request.

After speaking with both men, officers ran Sims’ name though a police database and learned he was out on bond with an active warrant for his arrest, the incident report said. He was one of three people charged in connection with the murder of a woman found dead inside a burning car in Fulton County in 2018, WAGA reported.

The warrant was for failure to appear.

When confronted, Sims took off running, body camera video shows. Officers chased him to a nearby apartment complex, used a Taser on him and then placed him under arrest.

He remained in the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond as of Thursday, Aug. 11, booking records show.

Kennesaw is about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

