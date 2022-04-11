911 call over stalled vehicle led Texas cops to dying woman inside bullet-riddled SUV

A call to 911 about a stalled vehicle along a South Texas highway reportedly led police to a bullet-riddled SUV, with a dying woman inside, according to La Marque police.

The call came in from a passing motorist around midnight Saturday, March 9, police told KTRK. Officers drove out to check on the stopped vehicle on Interstate 45/Gulf Freeway in La Marque, but it wasn’t until they arrived that they noticed bullet holes dotting the vehicle.

A Galveston woman, later identified as 42-year-old Patrini Compton, was wounded behind the wheel, KPRC reported.

Compton appeared to have been shot multiple times while she was driving, the outlet reported. She was taken to a hospital where she later died, police said.

Police have no information on potential suspects, but believe Compton was targeted, and not a victim of random violence, KHOU reported.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to call La Marque Crime Stoppers at 409-938-8477.

La Marque is about 40 miles south of Houston, near the Gulf Coast.

