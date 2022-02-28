After 911 call, paramedics find man dead in Nampa home. It’s being called a homicide

After receiving reports about gunshots early Monday morning, police announced that they are investigating a homicide in Nampa.

Dispatchers received a 911 call at 4:24 a.m. reporting that someone had been shot in an apartment in the 3800 block of Garrity Boulevard in Nampa, according to the Nampa Police Department. Another 911 call from a second person shortly after, police said.

Responding emergency medical service personnel said they found a deceased man upon arrival, according to a news release. The victim was identified as a 39-year-old from Ontario, Oregon. Police said they are withholding his name until next of kin can be notified.

“We are still interviewing witnesses, trying to identify a suspect or suspects,” Carmen Boeger, Nampa Police community engagement coordinator, told the Idaho Statesman in a phone interview.

The investigation is ongoing and police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 208-468-4401 or email npdcrimetips@cityofnampa.us.