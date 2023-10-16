911 call provides more information about suspect who threatened to bomb Augusta building

A 911 call and search of court records have revealed more about the suspect in Tuesday's bomb threat at the Social Security Administration building in Augusta.

On Tuesday morning, Richmond County deputies responded to a bomb threat at the Social Security Administration office on Robert C. Daniel Jr. Parkway, according to previous reporting.

A 911 call from the Social Security Administration building detailed the incident.

"[A man] called and said that he was going to shoot up the building, that he was going to come bomb the building," the caller said. "Apparently he's banned from the office, but our guard just told me he walked in with a piece of paper saying that he has a bomb and walked right back out."

The suspect was identified as Keyon Tishaye Dickens, 38, of Blake Drive in Augusta, according to an incident report.

As the dispatcher gathered information from the caller, fear was growing inside the building.

"Ma'am, I'm in the office right now. I have to get my people out," the caller said. "I need you to hurry because I need to get everybody out. ... The guy is standing right in front of the building ma'am. ... I have a lobby full of people."

When deputies arrived, they saw Dickens walking along the side of the building and ordered him to drop the bag, according to the report. He was detained and a white paper towel with the words "I have a bomb" written on it was found in his possession.

While the bomb squad responded, Dickens "requested if he was going to be on the news and that we should loosen his handcuffs so that he looks good for the news," according to the report.

Dickens was transported to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at the request of FBI and the note on the paper towel was turned over to the bureau, which is investigating the incident.

The sheriff's office confirmed a suspicious package was located, but the FBI has not offered any details on its contents, according to previous reporting.

The Charles B. Webster Detention Center did not have Dickens listed as an inmate as of late last week.

Dickens' criminal history in Augusta

Augusta-Richmond County Clerk of Court records reveal Dickens was convicted of numerous felonies in Augusta prior to the latest incident.

In 2018, Dickens pleaded guilty to three counts of felony aggravated assault, felony criminal damage to property in the first degree, and three counts of criminal trespass, according to court records.

He was sentenced to four years in confinement plus 10 years of probation on Nov. 7, 2019, according to court records. That would have set his release date at Nov. 7, 2023, not accounting for time served.

In April 2021, Dickens was charged with criminal trespass and theft by taking, according to court records. It appears the case has not been settled, with the latest action in April 2023.

In June 2021, Dickens was charged with criminal trespass again, according to court records. It appears the case is also still open, with the latest action in April 2023.

Kelly Williamson, the public defender representing Dickens in the aggravated assault case, did not immediately respond to inquiries about why he was released within two years of his sentencing.

