A North College Hill mother called police just moments before she was fatally stabbed. The recording of the call captures the brutal attack that police say her son perpetrated.

A man who allegedly asked a police officer for a hug after fatally stabbing his mother was apparently recorded during the attack busting through her bedroom door and cursing at her long after she fell silent.

T'ontae Antonio Farley, 24, is charged with murder after the death of Vanessa Quarles, who called police moments before she was killed.

She quietly told the dispatcher she lived on Daly Road in North College Hill and asked them to hurry.

"My son is sick," she said. "He has mental illness. He has a knife."

The dispatcher assured her police were on their way. Quarles said she was hiding in her bedroom.

"They can just kick the door in if they have to," Quarles told the call taker.

About a minute and a half after she connected with police, she let out a scream as her attacker burst into her room.

"Never f***ing talk to me like that," a man said. He repeatedly cursed at her and at one point said he would cut her open.

The cursing and sounds of the attack continued for another four minutes before the line went dead. After her initial scream, Quarles could not be heard on the line again.

The Enquirer is not publishing the call due to the graphic nature of the recording.

After Springfield Township officers arrived at the scene, Farley asked Sgt. Marc Downs for a hug, according to court documents.

When Downs asked Farley why he asked, Farley responded, "Because I stabbed my mother."

Farley is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond. A grand jury is expected to report on his case before the end of the month.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 911 call reveals brutal attack on North College Hill mother