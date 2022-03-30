911 call reveals new details in fatal shooting of woman in Shallotte

A woman was fatally shot in Shallotte Friday, March 25, 2022, and the released 911 call reveals more about how the scene was found.

A woman was fatally shot in Shallotte Friday morning, and the released 911 call reveals more about how the scene was found.

One call was made to dispatchers at 6:38 a.m. Friday, March 25, and lasts three minutes and 12 seconds.

"I don't know what's going on here," he caller said.

The male caller told the dispatcher he pulled into the driveway at New Beginnings Community Church at 730 Whiteville Road in Shallotte in a GFL garbage truck when he saw a black Chevrolet h in a ditch.

He told the dispatcher there were two people in the car, but no one in the driver's seat.

"They're not awake," he said. "They're not moving."

The caller told the dispatcher the car did not appear to have rolled as the roof didn't appear dented.

"It's really dark here," he said. "She's a young, young woman."

Earlier reporting: Shallotte police investigating after one woman fatally shot

According to Sgt. Cory McLamb with the Shallotte Police Department, police were dispatched to the scene two hours earlier, around 4:30 a.m., when they received a call that a single vehicle had crashed into a ditch on Whiteville Road.

When officers arrived, the two female passengers said they crashed after losing control of the vehicle when they swerved to avoid hitting a deer.

McLamb said officers attempted to push the vehicle out of the ditch but it was too stuck. They offered to call a tow truck, but the women declined and said their insurance company already called one and it was on the way.

Officers remained at the scene for about a half hour before the women indicated they did not need help and they left, McLamb said.

After the 6:38 a.m. 911 call, EMS and police responded to the scene and found the 24-year-old woman in the passenger seat "extremely intoxicated." They then discovered the second woman in the back seat of the car with one gunshot wound to the head.

McLamb said the 25-year-old victim was dead at the scene, and authorities discovered a firearm in the car. McLamb said Tuesday afternoon it remains unclear whether the death was a suicide or a homicide, and an investigation is ongoing.

Story continues

The decedent's name has not been released, but McLamb said the women were half-sisters from the Raleigh area.

Jamey Cross is the public safety reporter at the StarNews. Reach her at jbcross@gannett.com or message her on Twitter @jameybcross.

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: 911 call reveal new details in woman who was fatally shot in Shallotte