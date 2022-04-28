A 911 call said a 12-year-old Hampton girl shot herself in the head. Now a 16-year-old boy is charged in her death.

Hampton police got a 911 call late Saturday morning that a 12-year-old girl had shot herself in the head.

But when they got to the home at about 11:30 a.m., a 16-year-old boy — the girl’s brother — was on his way out the front door, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in Hampton Circuit Court.

An officer stopped him from leaving.

Officers then went inside and found the girl “on an upstairs bedroom suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head,” the affidavit said.

But it’s clear from the court documents that police investigators were dealing with conflicting stories, with investigators having to piece together what went down that morning in the home on North Roger Peed Drive.

Police didn’t release any information about the case on Saturday. On Sunday, Hampton police said they were investigating a girl’s undetermined death. On Monday, they said she was 12 and died of a gunshot wound.

On Wednesday, police ruled the girl’s death a homicide and charged a 16-year-old boy with first-degree murder in her death. Hampton police spokesman Sgt. Reggie Williams would not confirm whether the brother was the 16-year-old boy who was charged, saying that answering the question “would effectively identify the juvenile.”

The affidavit, written for a search warrant executed Saturday for any guns and ammunition in the home, contains only an early snapshot of where the investigation stood at the time. Still, since the arrest documents are unavailable because the defendant is a minor, it provides the best description of the case so far.

According to the affidavit, the girl’s 16-year-old brother told Hampton detectives that a boy named “Junior” — who previously dated his sister — was in the neighborhood that morning. But when he went outside to talk to him, the brother said, Junior shot at him.

The brother said he came back inside, went upstairs to his sister’s bedroom, and that he and his sister looked out the window. He said that’s when Junior fired another round, striking his sister in the head.

The brother’s story changed slightly when he told a different detective that he had also gone outside and fired at Junior during the altercation.

The family’s home is outfitted with an interior Ring security system that captured some of the morning’s events, according to the search warrant affidavit. The camera footage shows the 16-year-old brother walking downstairs, then leaving the residence at 11:20 a.m. “A single shot can be heard being fired and a female screaming as if in fear,” the document adds.

The brother “then casually walks back in the house and upstairs,” and he can be heard talking with his sister in her bedroom at 11:21 a.m. He leaves the bedroom about four minutes later.

The affidavit doesn’t mention any additional shots fired. But it says immediately after the brother left his sister’s bedroom, the Ring footage captures a black and silver handgun on the floor, with a cartridge casing just outside the bedroom. The brother is then seen on the video kicking the handgun into the bedroom and picking it up, and also picking up the cartridge casing.

It wasn’t clear who called 911. But the affidavit said the brother told police he threw the gun out the window before police arrived, then messaged a friend to come get it.

The unnamed 16-year-old boy was arrested in Norfolk on Wednesday on unrelated charges and is still being held there. In addition to first-degree murder, the boy is charged in Hampton with two gun charges, obstruction of justice and providing false information to police.

