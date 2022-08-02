911 call: 'My son's friend just got shot accidentally'

Aug. 2—A 14-year-old boy was killed Monday night following a shooting reported as an accident.

Dayton police and medics were dispatched at 7:12 p.m. to the 600 block of Yale Avenue, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

A woman who called 911 said she needed an ambulance and police.

"My son's friend just got shot accidentally," she said.

The woman said a boy apparently unintentionally shot his teen brother.

Dispatchers said that no one had been taken to the hospital from the scene and a Dayton Police Department report indicates the shooting was fatal.

The gunshot victim's name has not been released.

We are working to learn more and will update this report as we learn new information.