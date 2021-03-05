911 call in Warren County stabbing: 'I saw her with a knife standing above my child'

Journal-News, Hamilton, Ohio
·2 min read

Mar. 5—Warren County deputies are investigating the stabbing of a 3-year-old boy in an incident reported by an online student to her teacher, who then called 911.

Officials said the stabbing involved the online student's mother and a neighbor child.

Deputies responded between 8:30 and 9 a.m. Thursday to a home on Charleston Park Drive in Deerfield Twp. after the victim's mother and a teacher reported the stabbing. Deputies confirmed the boy had been stabbed with a ceramic knife by a neighbor. He was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

"Somebody's just stabbed my son," the boy's mother said in a frantic 911 call.

The boy's mother said she heard screaming and saw her next door neighbor standing on her driveway and stabbing her son.

"I saw her with a knife standing above my child," she said.

The woman said her son was walking around and crying. His back was covered in blood, but she said his injuries looked more like scratches.

Around the same time the child's mother called, a Mason High School online learner told her teacher that her mother was stabbing someone. The teacher immediately called 911. She said that her student had a sibling in the house, and that both children were sobbing.

Lt. Todd Snelling said the suspect has been taken into custody, but has not been formally charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The suspect is undergoing a medical evaluation and will be charged pending those results, Snelling said.

Tracy Carson, spokeswoman for the Mason City School District, said in a statement released Thursday that the victim was the younger sibling of a Mason Early Childhood Center student, and that the children were outside on their way to the bus stop at the time of the stabbing.

"The child is expected to make a full recovery. Our mental wellness team was at the scene with Warren County deputies and is providing support to both families. We are all coming to grips with today's tragic and frightening situation. We struggle to find words of comfort, and do not have answers about why something like this happens.

"We know that everyone processes traumatic events differently. If you or someone you know needs help, please contact your child's counselor or mental wellness coordinator. Please find additional information on our Resources for Mason Families document."

Recommended Stories

  • Teacher jailed for sex with 15-year-old student

    Married teacher Kandice Barber, who groomed and had sex with a 15-year-old boy, has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. She was found guilty of causing or inciting a child to engage in sexual activity in January following a retrial and was sentenced for her “beyond despicable” crimes.

  • California authorities identify those injured in deadly crash near US-Mexico border

    Authorities have begun to identify the victims of a deadly car crash that happened earlier this week in California, just north of the U.S.-Mexico border. The collision occurred Tuesday morning on California State Route 115 at an intersection near the city of Holtville, about 125 miles east of San Diego and about 10 miles from the country's border with Mexico. A 2011 Peterbilt tractor-trailer slammed into a 1997 Ford Expedition that was carrying 25 people.

  • What's really going on inside an insect-munching Venus flytrap

    Venus flytraps catch prey faster than you can blink. When a bug brushes against trigger hairs, electrical signals tell the two pads to slam together.

  • Insurrectionist Photographed In Nancy Pelosi's Office Says It's Unfair He Remains Jailed

    "They’re dragging this out. They’re letting everyone else out,” Richard Barnett yelled during a court hearing.

  • California’s snowpack signals another dry year, prompting calls to save water

    Water resources officials found that the snowpack, which supplies a third of the state’s water each year, had a water content of just 61% of average Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California department of water resources, checks the depth of the snowpack near Echo Summit, California. Photograph: Randall Benton/AP California will face another critically dry year, and residents will need to adapt quickly to cope with water shortages and a warmer, drier climate that has helped fuel destructive wildfires. Officials with the state’s department of water resources announced on Tuesday they had found that the water content of the overall snowpack for 2 March amounted to 61% of the average. The state’s largest reservoirs were storing between 38% and 68% of their capacity, officials said, meaning that the state would have a lot less water to carry it through the rest of the year. “With below-average precipitation across the state, California’s reservoirs are starting to see the impacts of a second consecutive dry year,” said Sean de Guzman, the department’s chief of snow surveys and water supply forecasting. “It’s more critical than ever that Californians adopt sustainability, embrace new approaches and emerging technologies and work together to save water for a secure future,” he added. The Sierra snowpack, which starts building up in the fall, usually supplies about a third of California’s water each year. December, January and February are usually the wettest months – but this year, rain and snowfall at higher elevations have fallen below average month after month. “Absent a series of strong storms in March or April we are going to end with a critically dry year on the heels of last year’s dry conditions,” Karla Nemeth, the department’s director, said in a statement. “Water efficiency and drought preparedness are more important than ever for communities, agriculture and the environment.” Lake Shasta, the state’s largest surface water reservoir, was at 50% of capacity, De Guzman said. The state’s previous drought – which lasted from 2012 to 2016 – resulted in about $2.7bn in losses for the agriculture industry, and more than 18,000 lost jobs, economists estimate. The drought also contributed to the deaths of about 102m forest trees, ecologists found. Hotter, drier weather fueled by global heating has also contributed to more damaging wildfires. With each warmer year, the likelihood of hotter weather and more extreme drought increases – leaving a landscape that is tinder-dry and more prone to fire. Last year, the state saw five of the six largest blazes on record.

  • The ‘Neanderthal Thinking’ of COVID Piety

    There seems to be some confusion over the origin and ownership of the three coronavirus vaccines approved by the Food and Drug Administration and now being administered across the country. Indeed, the reaction to Governor Greg Abbott’s announcement that Texas will be lifting its statewide restrictions — mask mandates, capacity limits, etc. — in favor of letting localities decide which mitigation efforts they’d like to keep has been clarifying in this regard. Michael Moore weighed in: Texas — we hear you. You didn’t want to be part of our electrical grid. And now you’ve removed your mask mandate & are allowing large crowds to gather. We hear you! COVID is a hoax! So u don’t need our precious vaccine. We’ll send it to ppl who are saving lives by wearing masks. So did Keith Olbermann: Why are we wasting vaccinations on Texas if Texas has decided to join the side of the virus? Olbermann and Moore are two of the more hysterical and unserious voices online — I won’t say “in politics” since they’ve never done anything of note in that realm — but some of the assumptions and sentiments in their demented tweets are shared by others, some of them more powerful people than you might think; President Biden, for example. Asked about Abbott’s decision, Biden responded, “The last thing — the last thing — we need is Neanderthal thinking that ‘in the meantime, everything’s fine, take off your mask, forget it.’ It still matters.” This is coming from the man who so kindly explained at his inauguration that “every disagreement doesn’t have to be a cause for total war,” and urged Americans to “see,” “hear,” and “respect one another.” The idea that there is a clear-cut, black-and-white, right-and-wrong way to handle pandemic-related public policy and messaging has been with us for a year now. It was most famously exemplified by the dichotomy that many tried to set up between New York’s Andrew Cuomo and Florida’s Ron DeSantis. Ask anyone who participated in that stunt — including the terminally incorrect Dr. Anthony Fauci — how that went for them. And yet the myth of the top-down, state-enforced, maximum-caution approach remains, and its advocates remain as zealous as they were a year ago. The way they express themselves has changed, though. Because the Cuomo–DeSantis contrast has become untenable, they instead claim a strange kind of ownership over the vaccines: “Our precious vaccine?” “Why are we wasting the vaccine?” “The last thing we need?” What is the antecedent to this entity that Moore, Olbermann, and Biden are referring to? Democrats? It’s tempting to attribute this sense of propriety to partisanship alone. “Our guy is in office, and so the vaccine is ours to dole out as we like.” But it seems more likely that it’s a visceral, personal message that’s being conveyed: “I (and people like me) helped save this country, I did the unselfish thing — the right thing — and that this vaccine is here now is in part my doing.” It’s quite the formulation, one that is deserving of mockery on the one hand and pity on the other. Most all of us have made sacrifices over the past year, abstaining from the joys of life while taking on new burdens. These are not trivial or meaningless sacrifices, but it can be all too easy to place more meaning and importance on them than they deserved — and to place yourself on a protagonist’s pedestal in the fight against the virus. The truth is, Moore and Olbermann played the same role that Biden did in creating the medical miracles that will at last pull us out of the pandemic: That is to say, no role at all. None of them helped devise the public-private partnership, Operation Warp Speed, that produced three safe and shockingly effective inoculations in less than a year. None of them were part of the team of scientists who accomplished something uniquely impressive and important in human history. There’s nothing wrong with that, and there’s nothing evil about feeling a little bit self-important when you don your mask before walking into the grocery store. But it’s a sure sign that the delusions of grandeur have gone too far when you start not only presuming ownership over a vaccine you played no part in producing, but fantasizing about denying it to those supposedly less pious in their observation of proper COVID protocol. Say what you will of Abbott’s decision, but he’s far from the only governor to trade statewide mask mandates for a more decentralized approach, and the relaxation of restrictions have proven not to be the death sentence for red-state residents that some predicted they would be; Florida and Texas rank in the middle of the pack in deaths per capita. New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts have the four highest rates in the country. One would think that this evidence would have at least caused Moore and Olbermann to pause before they suggested denying the vaccine to Texans. Or the president from making such a juvenile statement of his own. But the Democratic Party, the Biden administration, and their allies have remained committed to the cult of COVID-piety and the self-worship it includes.

  • Biden administration blames Trump for crisis at US-Mexico border

    Former Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller joins 'The Ingraham Angle' to discuss impact of Democrats' immigration policies

  • Former FA chief executive wins damages over online corruption allegations

    A judge said Martin Glenn he was subjected to a ‘prolonged’ attack by Craig Kline.

  • Reporter faces trial in case seen as attack on press rights

    An Iowa journalist faces trial Monday on charges stemming from her coverage of a protest against racial injustice, a case that prosecutors have pursued despite international condemnation from free press advocates who say she was just doing her job. The case of Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri, who was pepper sprayed and arrested while reporting on a clash between protesters and police, will highlight an aggressive response by Iowa authorities against those who organized and attended protests that erupted last summer and occasionally turned violent. Sahouri and her former boyfriend are charged with failure to disperse and interference with official acts, misdemeanors that could bring fines and up to 30 days in jail.

  • Raleigh police charge man with double murder a year after 2 men were found dead in car

    The two people who had been killed were found in a car off of Capital Boulevard near WRAL Soccer Park.

  • The 'QAnon Shaman' says invading the Capitol was 'not an attack on this country' in wild jailhouse interview

    "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley said he still believes the 2020 election was rigged and wishes Donald Trump gave him a pardon.

  • Bohannon, No. 5 Iowa run away from Nebraska 102-64

    Jordan Bohannon has one more home game in his Iowa basketball career. Bohannon tied a career high with eight 3-pointers and scored 26 points, and No. 5 Iowa beat Nebraska 102-64 on Thursday night. It was the most points scored and the largest margin of victory in Big Ten play by an Iowa team since a 116-77 win over Northwestern in 1995.

  • Racial slur held by Missouri teachers playing human Scrabble caused ‘hurt and offense’

    “They have perpetuated racism, they empowered racists, and it continues on. And it’s very disappointing.”

  • Biden and Europe allies worry Israel is preparing a substantial attack on Iran

    President Biden and allies in Europe are worried a revenge attack might scuttle nuclear talks with Iran.

  • House impeachment manager sues Trump, allies over riot

    Rep. Eric Swalwell, who served as a House manager in Donald Trump’s last impeachment, filed a lawsuit Friday against the former president, his son, lawyer and a Republican congressman whose actions he charges led to January’s insurrection. The California Democrat’s suit was filed Friday in federal court in Washington. It alleges a conspiracy to violate civil rights, along with negligence, inciting a riot and inflicting emotional distress.

  • Meghan Markle Tells Oprah Winfrey She Wasn’t ‘Allowed’ to Make Her Own Choices as a Royal

    Rosa Woods - Pool/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle has said she was not allowed to make her own choices when she was a member of the royal family.The comments were made in a new preview clip from Oprah Winfrey’s eagerly-awaited interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which dropped Friday morning on CBS This Morning.In the new clip, Meghan said that she had not been “allowed” to give an interview before.In the clip, Oprah told Meghan that she recalled calling her before her wedding and asking for an interview.Meghan said: “I recall that conversation very well. I wasn’t even allowed to have that conversation with you personally. Right? There had to be people from the [communications team] sitting there…”Oprah then said: “You turned me down nicely…What is right about this time?”Meghan replied: “Well, so many things. That we are on the other side of a lot of life experience that’s happened. And also that we have the ability to make our own choices in way that I couldn’t have said yes to you then. That wasn’t my choice to make. So, as an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct, that is, um, different, than I think what people imagine it to be, it’s really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say, ‘Yes, I am ready to talk.’ To say it for yourself…. To be able to just make a choice on your own, to be able to speak for yourself.”Meghan’s new comments appear to reiterate a frequent complaint of hers that she was denied her voice and agency when she was a member of the royal family.The new clip came as tensions between Meghan and Harry and Buckingham Palace boiled over into all-out war, with reports in the British media suggesting multiple witnesses were ready to come forward and give evidence to a hastily-announced inquiry into alleged bullying by Meghan of her staff at Buckingham Palace.Meghan’s friends responded to the bullying claims by launching a social media fightback against Buckingham Palace today calling her a “warm, kind, caring person.”In a previous clip Meghan accused the palace of “perpetuating falsehoods” about them.An emotional Meghan said: “I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Civil war within the GOP continues as Trump fires back at strategist Karl Rove

    Former President Donald Trump intensified his war with the Republican establishment on Thursday by attacking Karl Rove, a longtime Republican strategist who criticized Trump's first speech since leaving office for being long on grievances but short on vision.

  • Teacher vaccinations go untracked amid school reopening push

    The national rush to vaccinate teachers in hopes of soon reopening pandemic-shuttered schools is running into one basic problem: Almost no one knows how many are getting the shots, or refusing to get them. States and many districts have not been keeping track of school employee vaccinations, even as the U.S. prioritizes teachers nationwide. Vaccines are not required for educators to return to school buildings, but the absence of data complicates efforts to address parents' concerns about health risk levels and some teachers unions' calls for widespread vaccinations as a condition of reopening schools.

  • Everything we know about 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

    "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" has a March 25, 2022, release date and ties into "WandaVision," "Loki," and "Spider-Man: No Way Home."

  • China will guard against interference by external forces in Hong Kong: Premier Li

    China will "resolutely guard against and deter" interference by external forces in Hong Kong's affairs, Premier Li Keqiang said, amid criticism from western countries over Beijing's suppression of pro-democracy opposition in the Asian financial hub. Speaking on Friday at the opening of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), Li said China will ensure the implementation of law and enforcement mechanisms to safeguard national security in Hong Kong.