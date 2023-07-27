911 call: Wilmington police officer 'floored it' before hitting person

An off-duty Wilmington police officer has been charged with DWI and reckless driving.

After an off-duty Wilmington police officer was charged with driving while impaired after allegedly striking a person with a truck, several witnesses who called 911 reported the person was hit on purpose.

According to a report from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Darryl Gregory Warren was also charged with reckless driving following the Tuesday incident near Costco in the 5300 block of Gingerwood Drive.

Multiple 911 calls were made with people saying it looked intentional. One caller reported that he saw a guy in a silver or gray truck run over a woman.

"I don't know if the dude's crazy ... or what," the caller said to the dispatcher.

The caller reported that someone got out of the truck and ran across the road past IHOP and Best Western. He continued and said people from Costco went outside to assist and talked about how the driver hit a tree and another parked car trying to run the person over.

The caller continued and said the person who was hit got in the back seat of the vehicle and the driver was talking to the person.

Warren was travelling south on Gingerwood Drive in his 2014 Toyota Tundra and made a U-turn to go north. The highway patrol reported he didn't make a complete turn and ran off the right side of the road and struck a person.

Law enforcement officials and deputies responded to the collision at the 5300 block of Gingerwood Drive in Wilmington at 12:22 p.m. Tuesday.

Another person who called 911 said it looked like the strike was on purpose. The caller said the driver turned the truck around and "floored it" and flew up onto the grass. She said the front fender was off the truck by the hotel.

"I hope they investigate it because it was really terrible the way he did it," the caller said. "It almost looked intentional. He just stopped in the middle of the road and made an illegal U-turn. His wheels were squealing and everything when he turned and just drove right upon the curb."

Another 911 dispatcher got a call from a person who said the victim was in a backseat hurt and that the driver had a gun on his hip.

During an investigation, it was determined that impairment was a factor. According to the State Highway Patrol, a breath analysis was submitted, which registered a .10 blood alcohol content. In North Carolina, it is illegal to drive while noticeably impaired or with an alcohol concentration of 0.08 or higher.

As of Tuesday, Warren was placed on paid administrative leave, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

