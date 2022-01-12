911 call: Xenia HS student finds woman's body on way to school

Jan. 12—A Xenia High School student found a woman's body Tuesday morning while walking to school.

A school secretary called 911 around 7:35 a.m. and told a dispatcher a student said he believed he saw a deceased person while walking behind apartments, according to dispatch records.

The student then got on the phone with the dispatcher and explained he saw the body between the apartments and electrical building while walking in the area of Purcell Avenue and Alameda Drive. "They were on the grass," the student said.

When the dispatcher asked whether the student tried to speak to the person or saw anything nearby, he said, "I didn't stop to check. I just started running."

Police were investigating Tuesday morning near a walking path by a CenterPoint Energy natural gas facility.

Different items were found strung throughout the area, including a purse and bag, according to the dispatch log.

Capt. Steve Lane of the Xenia Police Division said there were no obvious signs of foul play but that the death of the woman in her 50s remains under investigation.

Lane said the police division was not releasing the woman's name as of Tuesday.

We are working to learn more and will continue to update this story as information is available.