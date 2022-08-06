911 caller: 2-month-old last seen breathing 40 minutes prior to call

Aug. 6—James Kyle Gilmore, 31, has been charged was charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children, according to court records.

Officers found video from July 21 that showed Gilmore "taking actions to prevent [the infant] from breathing, leading to his eventual unresponsiveness," the affidavit read.

A 911 caller said a 2-month-old Dayton boy was last seen breathing 40 minutes before a man called for help.

The boy died about a week after the July 21 call, and the father is facing charges.

The call came in at 2:53 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

When the dispatcher asked the man if he knew how long the infant hadn't been breathing he said, "No, we just literally woke up," according to the call.

The dispatcher then asked the man the last time he noticed the boy breathing and the man responded, "It was 40 minutes ago."

During the call the dispatcher guided the man through CPR. The caller said the infant was a normal color and warm, but that it sounded "like I'm blowing air right through him."

The man also said the boy didn't have a medical history since he was born, but that the infant's twin had been in the NICU, according to dispatch records.

When police arrived at the White Oak Drive apartment, medics were attempting life-saving measures, according to Dayton Municipal Court records. The boy was transported to Dayton Children's Hospital, where staff noticed injuries consistent with abuse, according to an affidavit.

The infant died the following week on July 29, according to the Montgomery County Coroner's Office. His cause and manner of death have not been determined.