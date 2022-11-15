911 caller after I-485 ramp shooting: ‘They shot me with an AK’

One person was taken to the hospital after paramedics were called to an Interstate 485 ramp for a shooting last week, MEDIC confirmed.

Channel 9 was out at the scene around 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, on the I-485 inner loop at Arrowood Road.

According to MEDIC, the person was treated for life-threatening injuries for a shooting call. Police shut down the on-ramp for hours during the investigation.

At the scene, a Channel 9 crew could see police focusing their investigation on a box truck.

The ramp reopened just before 6 a.m.

911 caller: ‘They shot me with an AK’

Channel 9 obtained a copy of the 911 call made by the driver involved, who told dispatchers he was shot on I-485. The caller told the dispatcher a silver Honda coupe shot at him with an AK-47.

“I have a car that just shot my whole truck up and I think I’m shot,” the caller said on the recording. And then, “They shot me with an AK.”

“What kind of vehicle are you in?” the dispatcher asked.

“I’m in a pickup truck. I’m in a big box truck,” the caller replied.

“Is the vehicle that shot at you anywhere near you?” the dispatcher asked.

“No, it went up the highway,” the caller responded.

Channel 9 is working to learn more about the victim and the driver who fired the shots, and we’re reaching out to police for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

