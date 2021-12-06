911 caller accused in fatal weekend shooting of woman she had dated, Bedford police say

A 53-year-old woman was arraigned Monday on a charge of murder in connection with the Saturday shooting death of another woman in Bedford, officials said.

Bedford police identified the suspect as Tracy Walters of Bedford.

Walters was arrested Saturday at the scene of the shooting.

The victim was identified as Cynthia Cervantes, 53, of Grapevine, according to Bedford police.

Bedford police responded to a call just before 11 a.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of Windsor Court.

A caller reported that a person was experiencing breathing problems at a residence, according to police. That caller was later identified as Walters.

Paramedics and police arrived at the home and found Cervantes lying on a floor. Paramedics discovered that she had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Police said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident, but they did not provide any other details.

Walters owned the handgun used in the shooting, Bedford police said.

The two were in a dating relationships, Bedford police said, but the status of their relationship at the time of the shooting was unknown.

Walers was taken to the Euless City Jail after her arrest, but she was moved to the Tarrant County Jail in Fort Worth on Monday.