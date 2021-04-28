911 caller: Dayton shooting victim 'fell in my yard'

Apr. 28—Police and medics were called Tuesday night to a report of a shooting.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. outside a home in the 600 block of Leland Avenue, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

A woman who called 911 said she heard two shots coming from next door.

"Somebody got hit ... they fell in my yard," the woman said.

People moved the victim to a car, but she did not know whether he was taken away.

Also, she said she believes her husband's truck may have been struck by bullets during the shooting.

Dispatch records show that medics took one person to Miami Valley Hospital from the scene, but the victim's name, age, gender and condition were not immediately available.

The home where the shooting happened is across from Westwood Elementary School property.