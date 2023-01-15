911 caller finds dead shooting victim ‘face down’ with ‘bullet injury in the back’

911 calls described how an Uber/Lyft driver discovered a dead body on West Third Street Saturday morning.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Male found dead in Dayton; Homicide detectives investigating

News Center 7 previously covered the possible homicide as it was breaking.

Dayton Police were called to the 3500 block of West Third Street at around 9:10 a.m. after receiving reports of a deceased person on the ground, Dayton Police Sergeant Creigee Coleman told News Center 7. The call came in just a little over three hours after the deadly shooting on Danner Avenue.

Officers found the body with a gunshot wound, prompting an investigation by homicide detectives, Coleman informed.

The recently obtained 911 call that alerted law enforcement further described the scene before crews arrived.

>> PHOTOS: Police investigate Dayton homicide

A male Uber/Lyft driver called the emergency number believing the dead body was a woman.

“There’s a female body here,” he stated. “She’s on the side of the drive-through... She’s laying face down right beside the building, just out here and open.”

The caller described seeing “a bullet case and a bullet injury in the back.”

The victim was also “not breathing at all,” the caller informed, replying “yeah” when dispatch asked if “she was beyond hope.”

The driver found the body after dropping a customer off nearby.

Authorities encouraged anyone with information to contact Dayton Police at 937-333-2677.

We will continue to provide breaking information as this story develops and more information is released.



