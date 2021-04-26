911 caller: Girl hit head at Raleigh motel before she died. Man charged with murder.

Ashad Hajela
·2 min read

A 911 caller said a 4-year-old girl who died after being severely injured at a Raleigh motel early Sunday morning hit her head in the bathroom.

The girl fell asleep on the toilet, the caller said. She had two gashes and was bleeding, the caller said.

The caller’s name was not released and the caller’s voice was altered on a copy of the call released by the Raleigh Police Department on Monday, which is routine. The caller was breathing very heavily and talking very fast on the call, which came in just before 4:30 a.m.

The caller put Vaseline and ice on her head, but then she started hyperventilating, according to the call. The caller gave her mouth-to-mouth resuscitation, the caller said.

“She’s not responding,” the caller said.

Dispatcher sends ambulance to motel

The 911 dispatcher said he was sending an ambulance. The caller said they had already left the motel and asked where to go.

“You shouldn’t have left,” the dispatcher said.

“You go back to the hotel, park in the parking lot and turn your hazard lights on,” he said.

The caller went back to the Candlewood Suites on Lead Mine Road and told the dispatcher they were in a silver Toyota Corolla.

“Tell them to hurry, sir,” the caller said. “Please.”

The child was taken to the hospital, where she died later, according to police.

A police spokesperson said Monday the department is not releasing the child’s name.

Man charged with murder

Police arrested Milton Ray Horton Jr., 27, on Sunday and charged him with murder in the child’s death.

Police Capt. Kevin Lillis told The News & Observer that Horton and the child were not related but knew each other. He said the department had not yet clarified their relationship.

Lillis said Horton and the child had been at the motel for about two weeks.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

