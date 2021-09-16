911 caller: 'We got robbed and shot at' outside Monroe hotel

Sep. 16—A 911 caller said he and another man were robbed, shot at, pistol whipped three times and forced to take off their clothes before their truck was stolen Tuesday morning in a Monroe hotel parking lot.

"We got robbed and shot at," the caller told a Monroe dispatcher.

He said two men pistol whipped him three times, shot at his head, then stole his truck with California license plates.

The suspects also made the men take off their clothes, stole their clothes and their cell phone, he told the dispatcher according to a 911 call obtained by the Journal-News.

He said the suspects left in his red Ford F-150 pickup truck with plates 798DA3 and drove toward Ohio 63. He said he was calling from the Tru by Hilton hotel lobby, 300 Orton Drive.

The victims were taken to Atrium Medical Center by paramedics with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Police are still searching for the suspects and no arrests were made as of Wednesday afternoon, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 513-539-9234.