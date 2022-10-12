911 caller: Hamilton neighbor ran screaming from home, saying wife may be dead

Oct. 12—Police investigating a death on Parrish Avenue in Hamilton on Tuesday did not release any details about the incident, which is under investigation.

Officers arrived on the scene just after noon. The coroner responded after 5 p.m.

The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors told our partners at WCPO.

The Journal-News asked Hamilton police Wednesday morning to provide some information as to what could have happened in the one-story home in the 1200 block of Parrish Ave. This newspaper is waiting on a response.

According to the 911 call obtained by the Journal-News from the Butler County Sheriff's Office, a female caller told dispatchers, "My neighbor next door came screaming out of his house and thinks his wife is dead in bed. He's screaming hysterically."

The man could be heard screaming and crying in the background, "Oh God, oh God, oh God," at the time of the 911 call.

The caller said she didn't believe the man knew what happened, and said the woman who died was probably in her early 50s. The Butler County Coroner's Office is scheduled to conduct an autopsy this afternoon and could have information released soon after it's completed, according to administrator Martin Schneider.

Another neighbor in the area who has lived on the street for more than a year said he didn't see what happened or hear any shots, but described hearing a man yell, "I think she's dead! I think she's dead!"

Other neighbors said they were shocked to know that someone died on their street.