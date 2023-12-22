911 caller: Man shot in head in Springfield, 'send a squad quickly.'

Dec. 22—A man who was reportedly shot in the head Thursday afternoon was still breathing when police arrived on scene, according to the 911 call.

Neither Springfield Police Division officials nor city spokespeople released new details about the shooting or the condition of the victim, nor did city officials provide an incident report requested by the Springfield News-Sun.

The shooting happened about 4:35 p.m. Thursday and prompted a heavy police presence on Euclid Avenue near South Yellow Springs. By about 5 p.m., nine Springfield police cruisers were on the scene, and Euclid Avenue was blocked to traffic in the 600 block of the street.

"Send a squad quickly, shot in the head," the 911 caller said to dispatchers.

According to the 911 caller, the man was shot in the head by someone else, but the shooting victim was laying on the curb and still breathing. In the background of the call, at least one person could be heard screaming.

The victim was found on the sidewalk, Springfield Police Sgt. Jacob Eggers said at the scene. The man was transported first to Springfield Regional Medical Center, then by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

His condition was unknown Friday. Neither hospital officials nor city officials provided an update on the man's condition Friday.

According to scanner traffic, a suspect wearing an orange or red jumpsuit fled the area in a white Jeep.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were available.