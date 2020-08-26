911 caller said a man was pointing a gun at a woman. Deputies say they found a drug house

What started as a report of domestic violence at a Dania Beach home ended with three men in custody, drugs and cash seized, and a gun recovered, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The incident happened at about 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Northeast Third Street and U.S. 1.

According to BSO, someone called 911 reporting that a man was pointing a gun at a woman and “battered her.”

Responding deputies found what they say was a drug house.

After getting a search warrant, detectives, along with members of the Dania Beach Crime Suppression Team, found more than eight pounds of marijuana, approximately 35 Alprazolam pills, $5,500 in cash and a firearm.

Arrested were: Kevin Murray, 26, Demerian Hudson, 20 and Jaamin Tyndale, 18.

Murray faces charges including aggravated assault domestic violence, felony battery domestic violence and possession with intent to sell cannabis, BSO said.

Tyndale is charged with possession of cannabis over 20 grams and possession with intent to sell cannabis. Hudson is accused of possession of oxycodone and violating his probation for grand theft auto.