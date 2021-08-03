911 caller says 3-year-old son shoots himself in Trotwood

Aug. 3—A 3-year-old boy was shot Monday night at an apartment in Trotwood.

"My son just picked up my gun and he shot himself," a woman who called 911 told a dispatcher at the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The woman drove the child to Miami Valley North in Englewood following the shooting reported to have happened around 9:50 p.m. at an apartment in the 4900 block of Bloomfield Drive.

The caller said the child shot his thigh after picking up the gun from her bed when she was not in the room.

We are working to learn more details about the shooting, the child's condition and whether anyone will face charges.