Channel 9 has obtained a recording of the 911 calls made after Rowan County deputies say a woman escaped a man who was plotting to kill her.

“She’s bleeding and she flagged me down and said that her boyfriend had cut her, and her hands were all bloody and she needed a ride,” the caller says.

“I told her I needed to get home and she kept going,” the caller then says. “She was crying and her hands were bloody. She said her boyfriend stabbed her.”

PREVIOUS: Deputies: China Grove man interested in cannibalism accused of plotting woman’s death

The incident happened on Feb. 15. Investigators said that woman had just escaped Hunter Nance’s home in China Grove. They said he attacked her with a knife and wanted to “kill her for the thrill.”

Shortly after that 911 call, another driver picked the woman up. Channel 9 spoke to her about how she was able to get the victim to safety.

WSOC-TV · 911 caller says woman who escaped man planning to kill her was ‘crying’ and ‘bloody’

“I said ‘are you OK?’ She was shaking and crying. And she said ‘yeah, I’ll be fine,’ and I said ‘what happened?’ and she was like, ‘the guy in the house down there just stabbed me,’” she said.

Nance is in jail with a more than $1 million bond. He faces attempted murder and other charges.

Channel 9 has obtained a recording of the 911 calls made after Rowan County deputies say a woman escaped a man who was plotting to kill her. “She’s bleeding and she flagged me down and said that her boyfriend had cut her, and her hands were all bloody and she needed a ride,” the caller says.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘In so many ways, I’m scared,’ says grandmother whose home was shot into)







