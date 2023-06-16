911 caller screams ‘her babies had been shot’ after dad kills his 3 sons, cops say

A man reportedly shot and killed his three young sons at an Ohio home, police said.

A woman in Monroe Township called 911 on June 15 screaming “her babies had been shot,” according to a police news release.

Minutes later, a second 911 caller — a motorist driving by — stated that a girl was running down the street saying “her father was killing everyone.”

Deputies responded to the residence and found a 32-year-old man, sitting on a step outside. McClatchy News is not naming the suspect to protect the identity of the children involved.

His three sons — aged 7, 4 and 3 — were lying unresponsive in the yard having sustained gunshot wounds.

Life saving measures were attempted, but all three boys died at the scene, police said.

A fourth victim, the children’s 34-year-old mother, was located near the residence with a non-life threatening gunshot wound on her hand.

The father was arrested and was taken to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office to be questioned.

During his arraignment on June 16, prosecutors said he admitted that the killings were premeditated, according to the Associated Press.

He allegedly lined the boys up and executed them with a rifle, the outlet reported, citing prosecutors.

The man was charged with three counts of aggravated murder on June 16. His attorney could not immediately be reached for comment by McClatchy News.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Monroe Township is located about 75 miles west of Columbus.

