911 callers reported erratic driving before motorist on MS Coast plunged to death off I-10

A motorist was on the phone with an emergency dispatcher about a pickup truck being driven erratically on Interstate 10 when the truck crashed into a guard rail and sailed over the embankment below.

“Oh my God,” the driver said, “he just wrecked.”

The crash happened Wednesday morning at I-10 and County Farm Road, Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer said. The driver, 72-year-old Ted Weaver of Lafitte Parish in Louisiana, was pronounced dead at the scene, Switzer said.

He said Weaver’s truck left the interstate as it climbed up the overpass that runs over County Farm Road and planted nose down on the road’s south side. Switzer said the wreck happened after several motorists called 911 to report that the truck was being driven erratically.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected as factors in the accident, Switzer said. Instead, he said, it appears Weaver was experiencing a medical emergency. He was weaving on the interstate but not speeding, the coroner said.

Weaver was traveling with two dogs. One of them died, but Harrison County animal control officers drove the second dog to an emergency vet for treatment.

Weaver was not wearing a seat belt. Switzer said his family in Louisiana has been notified about his death.