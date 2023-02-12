911 callers reporting gunfire at 1 a.m. lead police to body, Pineville officials say

Multiple 911 callers reporting gunfire shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 12, led police to a stalled vehicle and a body, according to the Pineville Police Department.

Details of how the victim died have not been released, but police are investigating the case as a homicide.

The discovery was made among the offices along Industrial Drive, near the intersection of Interstate 485 and South Boulevard.

“Pineville Police Dispatch received 911 calls regarding multiple shots being fired in the area of 601 Windage Way. Callers informed (operators) that two vehicles drove off,” police said in a news release.

“A witness assisted officers with locating one of the vehicles that drove away. ... Subsequently, officers were able to locate an unidentified victim in front of 10122 Industrial Drive.”

The body was found about a half from where the shooting was reported. The identity of the victim has not been released.

“Based on information gleaned from the initial investigation, the homicide does not appear to be random,” police said.

Tips can be offered through the Pineville police Tip’s Line at 704-889-TIPS or callers can speak to the commander of the Criminal Investigations Division at 704-704-889-2231.

