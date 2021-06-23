911 calls: 1 shot during possible gunfight on Salem Avenue in Dayton

Jun. 23—Police responded Tuesday evening to a shooting in the city.

The shooting was reported around 5:15 p.m. on Salem Avenue near Lexington Avenue.

Several people called 911, with some saying two people were shooting at each other with as many as 10 to 12 rounds were fired.

One caller said a man wearing a lime green jacket came out of a blue pickup truck and went up to a man in the parking lot of the BP gas station and said "let's go" before they went into an alley and shots rang out.

The victim's age, gender and condition were not immediately known, and it's not clear whether police have anyone in custody.

Multiple police cruisers were blocking streets in the area.

We have a crew on scene and will update this report as we learn more details.