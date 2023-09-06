911 calls describe frantic shooting scene

Sep. 6—HIGH POINT — Emergency calls from residents who live near the scene of a fatal shooting in a northeast High Point neighborhood Sunday night described an atmosphere of chaos as a man was sprawled in a yard, apparently dead from the gunfire.

Isaiah Rakuwn Keel, 25, of Greensboro, was killed and three High Point men were wounded in the shooting about 8:30 p.m. in the 2900 block of Creekview Court, a street near Deep River Road. Keel was shot several times and died at the scene, the High Point Police Department said.

Police didn't release the names of the three wounded men because of the ongoing investigation but updated their medical conditions: A 31-year-old was in critical condition, while a 24-year-old and 25-year-old were treated and released.

People who live in the neighborhood where the shooting took place began calling 911 emergency dispatchers immediately after hearing a hail of gunfire, according to recordings of the calls.

One woman reported shots ringing out near her residence.

"I just heard gunshots and somebody's on the ground," the woman said calmly. "I think they said he's dead. ... He's literally across the street from where I'm at."

Another woman told a dispatcher that she heard at least a dozen shots.

"It's like they let out a whole clip," she said.

She said she sheltered in her bathroom away from windows as shots were fired.

A man in another call asked whether police officers were close and that a shooting victim was on the ground, apparently dead. People could be heard yelling in the background.

People who were at the scene of the shooting, some wounded by gunfire, fled into a nearby wooded area. One called his mother in Gibsonville in eastern Guilford County and told her he had been shot, and she then called 911, frantic about what was happening.

"I'm headed to High Point now," the woman told the dispatcher while sobbing. "He called to tell me that he loved me and he'd just been shot."

The dispatcher told her that officers and paramedics were with her son and other people in the wooded area.

"He's not alone," the dispatcher said.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation, but police said the shooting appeared to have been a targeted attack and not a threat to the public at large.

No further details were released Tuesday. Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000.

Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.

The shooting was the 10th homicide this year in High Point, compared to 11 during the same period last year, police say.

