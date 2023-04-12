911 calls detail frantic scene in aftermath of SBI agent shooting teen in Apex

Apex police released 911 calls Wednesday that illustrate a chaotic scene in a busy shopping center after a State Bureau of Investigation agent fatally shot a teen.

On Wednesday evening, police released six calls detailing the moments after 18-year-old Dayve Rafael Sanchez was shot and killed by SBI Agent Denzel Ward outside Academy Sports in Apex.

“There’s a shooting at Academy Sports in Cary. There’s a body on the ground,” one female caller told the dispatcher.

Callers described the gunshot victim as a young man, and various callers described him as both Black and Hispanic. All of the callers said the young man who had been shot was lying motionless on the ground.

“I think there’s one person dead on the ground,” one caller said.

“He’s not moving,” said another caller.

“The person on the ground who has been shot is completely unresponsive on the ground,” said a third caller.

As multiple calls flooded into the local dispatch, callers’ voices were noticeably shaky and upset, even though the voices were digitally altered. One caller pleaded for help to come faster as operators assured them help was on the way.

“I see three people on the ground. I see a gun. Hurry up,” the caller begged.

That caller described the alleged shooter as a man who did not flee the scene after the shooting.

“He’s literally outside with the guy behind him,” one caller said. The caller went on to describe how the suspect was holding the victim in a choking position.

Although none of the other callers mentioned the choking detail, one caller said the shooter was sitting in his car, which was decorated with American flag paraphernalia, where he remained after the shooting.

Once police arrived on the scene moments later, they located Sanchez, who had been shot. A woman was also with Sanchez. While she was unharmed in the shooting, police have not released her name.

Apex police say Sanchez and the unnamed woman were allegedly shoplifting ammunition from Academy Sports. When they left the store, they encountered Ward outside. Ward then shot Sanchez, according to police. He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police said a firearm was found near Sanchez’s body, but they have not said why Ward shot Sanchez; whether the weapon was loaded or whether Sanchez threatened anyone.

Ward was on duty at the time of the shooting and is now on administrative leave, according to Shannon O’Toole, special agent with the financial crime investigations unit with SBI.

Kristen Johnson contributed to this story.