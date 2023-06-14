911 calls detail Wilmington man shot, then fatally stabbed hours later

Emergency officials release 911 calls for the shooting and stabbing of a 32-year-old Wilmington man.

Several 911 calls reveal panic and concern for a Wilmington man who was stabbed to death on Friday before getting shot earlier during the day.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, 32-year-old Daniel Webb-Sholar was found with stab wounds in the 800 block of North Sixth Street around 6:45 p.m. Friday, June 9. He died at the scene.

"Somebody got stabbed," one caller said while people are heard panicking in the background. "I think they tried to kill him. Can you please hurry up?"

The caller asked for the police, while the dispatcher asked questions about the suspect who left the scene. The caller said a man was stabbed in the stomach.

Bystanders tried to help the victim by applying pressure to the wound.

Terry Earl Hooper, 35, was charged with first-degree murder for allegedly being connected to the stabbing death of Webb-Sholar. He is being held at the New Hanover County jail without bond. His next court date is scheduled for June 28.

About five hours before the stabbing, police said Webb-Sholar was sitting in his car on Colwell Avenue when another vehicle drove up with people and fired shots at him.

Wilmington police say the incident was unrelated to the stabbing and Hooper was not involved in the shooting.

According to a witness who called 911, an orange car came across the curb from Kent Street to Colwell Avenue and fired about 10 shots at another vehicle. The witness said a suspect drove off towards Castle Street, while another vehicle went into a housing development across the street.

While talking to the 911 dispatcher, the witness requested EMS after a group of people told him someone was bleeding. The witness was unable to identify a suspect in the shooting.

Another caller said they saw a man walking around in the street, saying he was shot.

"We need the ambulance and the cops, please hurry," the caller said.

The dispatcher requested more information, but the caller frantically didn't want to give more information about what they were seeing.

A third caller said a ton of people were walking around, observing the shooting incident. The injuries were not life threatening. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment and was later released.

