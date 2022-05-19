911 calls: Man criticizes police response, suggests confronting armed neighbor with 'buddy'

8657 Werger road, Windham

The man who called 911 to report an armed neighbor in his garage asked authorities for permission to shoot her, criticized police for taking too long to arrive and said she'd be "in a body bag" if he went out there.

"My neighbor has a gun and she’s in my garage pointing it at me. I have the right to go shoot her, don’t I?" the man asked a 911 dispatcher.

"No," the dispatcher replied.

"Why? She’s threatening me," he said.

Ultimately, officers from the Garrettsville Police Department and the Portage County Sheriff's Office arrived at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Shots were fired. Now four days later, it's still unclear who did the shooting.

The neighbor, Cora Baughman, was hit multiple times in the chest, according to the only statement the sheriff's office has made, which was released on the same day as the fatal incident. She was transported to University Hospitals Portage Medical Center and pronounced dead, according to authorities.

The 911 recordings provided by the Portage County Sheriff's Office shed some light on what might have led up to the Saturday morning altercation between the neighbors on Werger Road, a rural side street off of state Route 82 just south of Garrettsville.

The neighbor, who is not being named because he and his wife are listed as victims in the case, said he called the county three weeks earlier to complain about Baughman's septic wastewater spilling onto his property. He told the dispatcher that he and his wife "don't speak" to Baughman. He couldn't recall anything else that might have precipitated the dispute that ended with his neighbor dying.

The Portage County Health District was in a staff meeting Thursday morning and unable to be reached to confirm that a complaint had been filed, or to detail what enforcement action may have been taken to resolve the issue.

The man said he tried calling the sheriff's office but couldn't get through. He then called 911 to report an irate Baughman on his property. He said he told her to leave. Then he went inside to call the police.

He then ignored the dispatcher's advice to stay inside. After hanging up on the initial 911 call, the man went back outside to confront Baughman. On a second 911 call, he said he came back inside and locked the door after Baughman pointed a gun at him.

He said she had entered the open garage, to his knowledge, unprovoked.

At one point during the 911 call, the man suggested that he call a "buddy" who could "come over with the guns he’s got and get her from the other side."

After nearly 15 minutes on the phone with 911, the man hung up on the dispatcher as a police car waited for backup to engage the neighbor, who was inside the man's garage, reportedly armed, banging on a window and trying to get in by turning the handle on a locked door.

"Where are the police? Garrettsville is 5 minutes away. Are the police afraid to come here?" he asked the dispatcher.

"(The Garrettsville unit) is waiting for our units. He’s not going to approach by himself," the dispatcher replied.

"Oh, that’s nice. Let’s just settle down and wait for me to get shot," the man said, turning to explain the situation to his wife, who was also inside the home.

"The one officer isn’t going to come unless another officer comes with him because he’s scared," the man said.

"It’s just policy, sir," the dispatcher relied.

"Well, our lives are at stake and one policeman should be able to handle something. ‘Cuz I can go out there and get rid of her right now," the man said.

The second and final 911 call released by the sheriff's office ends abruptly.

"She’s trying to get my door handle open on the door. Would you please get here? She’s going to break my window," the man said.

"Give me one second. I’ll let my deputies know," the dispatcher said.

"Please," the man said.

"Is she banging on the window?" the dispatcher said.

"Yes. And trying the door handle trying to get in," he said after more than 14 minutes on the phone with police. "I’m calling somebody else. This is the only phone I have. You can call me back if you like. I can’t wait for your policeman.

"I don’t know what’s going on," the dispatcher said." My deputy ..."

Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski has asked the Bureau of Criminal Investigation with the Ohio Attorney General's Office to investigate the matter.

