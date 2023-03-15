911 calls from moments following Pine Hills shootings released

Police reports and 911 calls released Wednesday further elaborate on the timeline of events that happened in Pine Hills after Keith Moses is accused of opening fire shooting five people, killing three of them.

Moses is accused of shooting and killing Natacha Augustin, 38; News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons, 24; and T’Yonna Major, 9. He’s also accused of shooting T’Yonna’s mother, Brandi Major, and News 13 photographer Jesse Walden, both of whom survived.

Channel 9 decided not to air the 911 calls, but instead describe what took place on Feb. 22 from those who witnessed it firsthand.

Out of the seven 911 calls released by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, all paint of picture of shock, and horror by witnesses and from one of the victims.

One witness told dispatchers she heard what sounded like six gunshots near the scene of the shooting where Augustin had been killed earlier in the day.

Brandi Major’s call to 911 began calm, with her telling dispatchers that she did not know the man who shot her. But she then became frantic as she talked about how her daughter needed help after being shot.

T’Yonna later died at the hospital.

Several 911 calls came in from witnesses who described the shooting scene involving Lyons and Walden.

One witness recorded video of Moses while keeping at a safe distance after several gunshots were heard.

The witness then drove toward the direction of the gunshots and found the News 13 crew had been shot several times.

Witnesses described Dylan as unconscious and bleeding from his chest as others pulled him from the car and frantically tried to save his life with pressure on his gunshot wound and providing CPR until deputies and medics took over.

In one report, a witness told deputies he was in the kitchen of his home helping his son do homework. He stated he heard gunshots and noticed the suspect walking towards Powers Road.

As for moses he is still not listed as having an assigned cell in the Orange County Jail. The state attorney’s office has not decided yet whether to seek the death penalty the case.

