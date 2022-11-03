911 calls released in NC road-rage shooting that injured child. What we know so far.

A road-rage incident that injured a 4-year-old child Monday in Orange County may have started when one car rear-ended another on N.C. 86 north of Hillsborough, 911 calls suggest.

However, no official accident report has been released yet, and Orange County sheriff’s investigators did not see any evidence the night of the incident, a spokeswoman said.

The calls, obtained Wednesday by The News & Observer, include two from a woman who was in a Jeep Patriot with the man now facing charges in the incident.

A third call was made by the driver whose Chevy Malibu was hit with bullets, one of which grazed his son, causing “a slight burn wound” to his back. Sheriff Charles Blackwood has said the boy’s child safety seat stopped the bullet, avoiding more harm.

Emergency responders treated the child at the scene.

Kelly Brandon Long, 41, of Hurdle Mills turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Office after the shooting and was charged Tuesday with four counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill. His Facebook page shows his is a county Solid Waste employee.

The other driver has not been identified.

The Hillsborough Police Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol are continuing to investigate the incident, which started on state roads and ended inside the town limits.

911 calls cite wreck, shots fired

The first 911 call to Orange County Communications was made at 6:55 p.m. Monday, according to emergency records. The female caller told the operator that she was in the Jeep and that the Malibu had just rear-ended the Jeep on N.C. 86 before speeding away.

While the woman was on the phone, the cars raced down Coleman Loop Road and eventually entered U.S. 70 heading east toward Hillsborough, according to the caller. At 6:58 p.m., the operator connected the woman with the N.C. Highway Patrol, which investigates accidents on state-maintained roads.

The woman was giving the other car’s license plate number to the Patrol operator when she and the male driver, later identified as Long, reported the other driver was shooting at them. The sound of a single gunshot could be heard in the 911 recording.

Story continues

“Oh my God,” the woman said.

“They just shot at me,” Long, who was driving the Jeep, responded. “They just shot at me. They just shot a gun at me.”

At that point, the Highway Patrol dispatcher told them to stop following the Malibu and call Orange County 911 again, because they were entering the town limits.

Hillsborough chase; child hurt

At 7 p.m., the Malibu driver called 911 to report that he was being followed and the cars were heading east on U.S. 70, passing the Habitat ReStore near the U.S. 70 and Churton Street intersection.

Records showed the woman in the Jeep also was on the phone with Orange County 911, as both cars turned onto Orange High School Road and then onto Miller Road.

One gunshot, and then two more were captured by the 911 audio recording as the drivers raced down Miller Road. The woman, while on the phone with 911, yelled at someone in the Jeep to stop.

The line went dead as the 911 operator responded to the sound of gunshots, asking, “What is that?”

Miller Road residents also called 911 around 7:03 p.m. to report hearing multiple gunshots as the cars sped past. One caller said her family heard the bullets hitting trees as they drove by.

The Malibu driver told 911 that he didn’t know why the other car was following him, but started to say something about the Jeep’s driver “stopped right in front of my face” before he was cut off.

“I’m pretty sure this car just shot at me, and my son is in the car,” the Malibu’s driver told the operator.

“I’m still going, but I can’t stop. I’m sorry but I can’t stop,” he said, while checking to see if his son was hit.

The driver of the Jeep turned into the Churton Grove neighborhood, the Malibu driver said before pulling into the Shell gas station nearby on U.S. 70.

Local, state police investigating

Hillsborough police and Orange County deputies met the Malibu’s driver at the gas station, where he told them his side of the story.

Sheriff’s Office investigators searched the Malibu with the driver’s permission and did not find a weapon, spokeswoman Alicia Stemper said in an email Wednesday. The state crime lab also is analyzing a gunshot residue test given to the Malibu driver, she said.

Investigators “developed” Long as a suspect before asking him to come in and make a statement on Tuesday, Stemper said.

“During the ensuing interview, they developed enough probable cause to seek charges” against Long, she said, noting later that both drivers told a Sheriff’s Office investigator conflicting stories about which one got out of his car during the incident.

Town spokesman Jonathan Rickard said Hillsborough police also are investigating the allegation that both cars were involved in a rear-end collision. They haven’t yet found any evidence, Rickard said in an email Wednesday.

“Due to the incident still being under investigation, we will not be releasing any further details regarding additional charges or actions of the parties involved,” Rickard said.

The Highway Patrol also is not releasing any information about its investigation at this time, Patrol spokesman Sgt. Christopher Knox said in an email Wednesday.