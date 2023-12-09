911 calls reveal fear, panic during shooting on UNLV campus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – The 911 calls released Friday give some insight into the moments after an active shooter opened fire and killed three people on UNLV’s campus.

The sentences uttered in many of the calls portrayed understandable fear and panic.

“911 emergency?” the operator said. “There’s a shooter at UNLV,” one caller answered.

“Hello, I’m at UNLV, University of Nevada, Las Vegas,” another caller uttered frantically to the 911 operator. “There’s an active shooter on the fourth floor of Beam Hall.”

That active shooter brought the campus and all of Las Vegas to a standstill when he opened fire just before noon on Wednesday.

Students being evacuated from UNLV. (Photo credit: Karina Meliksetyan)

“How long ago did you hear the shots?” a 911 operator asked a caller. “They’re happening right now,” the caller answered.

“How many shots have you heard?” the operator continued. “Like five,” the caller said while crying. “I’m hiding under my desk. I closed the door, it’s locked.”

“What did you hear?” a 911 operator asked another frantic caller. “A lot of shots and then screaming,” the person replied.

Professor Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64, of Henderson; Asst. Professor Patricia Navarro Velez, 39, of Las Vegas; and Associate Professor 69-year-old Naoko Takemaru, of Las Vegas, all lost their lives on Wednesday, Dec. 6, county officials said.

Students told 8 News Now that they are still traumatized, trying to make sense of what happened.

“It affects everybody,” a UNLV student said. “Everybody who was there, everybody who wasn’t there.”

UNLV President Dr. Keith Whitfield, Ph.D. echoed that sentiment of shock during a news conference Friday.

“One moment people are fine,” Dr. Whitfield said of students and faculty. “And another moment it feels like they are being knocked down by a tidal wave of grief and pain.”

Authorities said they are thankful to two University Police officers for their efforts to stop the shooter without hesitation.

UNLV Police Chief Adam Garcia said Detective Nathaniel Drum and Officer Damien Garcia showed exceptional courage when they shot and killed the suspect.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the department leading the shooting investigation, said the gunman was armed with a handgun and 11 magazines at the time of the shooting. Nine of those magazines were found on him, according to officers.

The immediate threat may be gone, but the sights and sounds of such a traumatic day will stay with those affected in Las Vegas.

“When did you last see the shooter, he was in a classroom?” a 911 operator asked a person calling to report the shooting Wednesday. “Yes, he was in the hallway,” the person answered.

Community hearts continue to break for those lost, with many students sharing their grief with 8 News Now.

“They didn’t think that was their final day,” UNLV student Eva Lamonte said of the victims. “They didn’t kiss their families goodbye knowing it was going to be their last morning.”

This is as those hurting focus on the strength of unity and power to be Vegas Strong.

“We have to come together as a community after a tragedy,” Lamonte concluded.

Police said a 38-year-old man was also taken to the hospital after the shooting Wednesday. As of Friday, he was listed as stable.

Both officers involved in the shootout with the suspect were placed on administrative leave pending a review, which is standard in these situations.

