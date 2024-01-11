911 connection issues reported for AT&T users in Flagler County; here’s what to do in an emergency

Flagler County announced Thursday morning that AT&T customers countywide have been unable to connect to 911.

Flagler County government owns and manages the 911 system and officials said they are working with phone vendors to resolve the issue.

The problem was detected by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers, who reported being unable to hear AT&T users placing 911 calls.

County officials said only AT&T customers have experienced the technical problem.

If you are an AT&T user in Flagler County and you have an emergency, you can reach the call center in the following ways:

AT&T users can send texts to “911″ for emergency assistance and can communicate via text with a dispatcher to ensure help arrives.

If you are unable to text, call the non-emergency number at 386-313-4911 and immediately state that you have an emergency and provide your location and the emergency need.

Early this morning, FCSO dispatchers discovered that AT&T users were unable to hear them once the connection was established after placing a 9-1-1 call. So far only AT&T users in Flagler County are experiencing this issue.



