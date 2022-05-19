911 Dispatcher Accused Of Yelling, Hanging Up On Assistant Manager During Buffalo Shooting

The assistant manager at Tops Friendly Market for 13 years, identified only as Latisha, gave a tearful recount of the mass shooting at a memorial service on Sunday. The alleged gunman Payton Gendron targeted the predominately Black neighborhood supermarket.

Latisha shared that she attempted to call the police and was hung up on during the active shooting.

“I tried to call 911, and I was whispering because I could hear him close by,” she told WGRZ. “And when I whispered on the phone to 911, the dispatcher started yelling at me, saying, ‘Why are you whispering? You don’t have to whisper.'”

“I was telling her, ‘Ma’am, he’s still in the store. He’s shooting. I’m scared for my life. I don’t want him to hear me. Can you please send help?’ She got mad at me, hung up in my face,” Latisha added.

The assistant store manager called her boyfriend and told him to call 911, according to Buffalo News.

“I felt that lady left me to die yesterday,” Latisha said during the memorial service.

The public safety communicator is now on administrative leave.

An internal investigation is underway, and the operator is scheduled to attend a disciplinary hearing on May 30. Peter Anderson, a spokesperson for Erie County, said, “termination will be sought.”

The dispatcher had an eight-year career with the county, Anderson said in a statement. He also revealed that the employee’s action “had no bearing on the dispatching of the call” and the police responded to the call in approximately 30 seconds.

Buffalo’s police commissioner, Joseph A. Gramaglia, said that an emergency call was received at 2:30 p.m., and the police arrived at the scene at 2:31 p.m.

Blavity contacted the Buffalo Police Department and the Erie County’s Sheriff’s Office requesting a training guideline on the protocol for 911 operators when receiving calls from people in distress. After 20 minutes of being redirected, Blavity was transferred to APCO International which creates the national protocol guideline for all emergency dispatchers. We reached out to the organization but have not received a response.

Madison Ruffo, a spokeswoman for CSEA Region 6, the public employees’ union that represents the dispatcher, said the organization’s policy is not to make any formal comments on its members during disciplinary matters, according to The New York Times.