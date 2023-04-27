911 dispatcher, firefighter sentenced for online soliciting sex from minor

Apr. 27—WILKES-BARRE — A man from Harrisburg arrested when he arrived at a location in Ashley Borough intending to meet a 14-year-old girl for sex was sentenced in Luzerne County Court on Thursday.

Thomas Patrick Reighard Jr., 39, used a social media app with the user name "Soiling_Time" when he began conversing with who he believed was a girl but was actually an undercover state police trooper in October 2021, according to court records.

Reighard told the girl he was a 911 dispatcher and a volunteer firefighter and was attracted to girls between 13 and 18 years old, court records say.

Online conversations included, court records say, Reighard soliciting sex from the girl.

State police arrested Reighard when he arrived at a location in Ashley intending to meet the girl on Nov. 21, 2021.

Troopers found a police radio inside Reighard's truck that was programmed to listen to police and fire calls in the area.

Before President Judge Michael T. Vough, Reighard apologized and accepted responsibility, saying he lost a job he loved.

"I just wasn't thinking," Reighard said. "You'll never see me again, I can guarantee you that."

Vough sentenced Reighard to nine-to-16 months to be served at the county correctional facility on charges of criminal attempt to commit statutory sexual assault and criminal use of communication facility. Reighard pled guilty to the charges Dec. 19.

Reighard is subject to 25 years registration under the state's Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.