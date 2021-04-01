911 dispatcher stabbed to death by 19-year-old son, Texas police say. ‘Tragic loss’

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A 911 dispatcher in Texas was killed by her 19-year-old son during a domestic dispute, police say.

Leander police officers discovered their co-worker, Rowena Speight, stabbed to death inside her home Wednesday morning. The 53-year-old woman was a telecommunications officer with the police department since 2016.

Her son, Miles Speight, ran away from the home before officers arrived, setting off a manhunt in the suburb north of Austin, police say. The police department urged residents to stay inside and lock their doors, believing Speight was armed with a knife.

About four hours later, Speight was taken into custody. He was charged with murder.

On Thursday, Leander police described Speight’s death as “one of the hardest days for our department” and a “tragic loss.”

“She will always be remembered for her bold spirit, her love of the Lord, and her passion to serve others,” the police department posted on Facebook. “Rowena will be sincerely missed, because her smile was infectious and her company always welcome.”

Authorities have not released a motive for the killing.

Ex-deputies charged in death of Black man arrested during ‘Live PD’ filming in Texas

