These 911 Emergency Dispatchers Are Ready to Defund the Police

For the past six and a half years, James, a military veteran in his thirties, has spent his days in a 911 call center on the East Coast, counseling strangers during some of the worst moments of their lives.

“I like helping people and I’m good at what I do,” he told The Daily Beast.

James thinks he has “a couple dozen CPR saves”—incidents when he’s talked someone through performing the procedure, keeping someone alive until the paramedics arrive. But that’s not what he thinks about when he reflects on his profession these days. Instead, it’s his complicity in a system that kills people of color.

“They’re alive today and I’m very seriously considering walking away from that, because I do not like what I’m doing with regards to the police.”

As the national debate around police violence has exploded—with historic protests demanding justice for the deaths of Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Rayshard Brooks, among so many others—James and other 911 telecommunicators, as they are called, have been pushed to the breaking point.

The Daily Beast spoke with half a dozen current or former 911 telecommunicators—all of whom asked not to use their real names for fear of professional retaliation—from around the country about surging calls to defund the police. Several were overwhelmingly supportive of the idea, arguing that almost all of what police do could be more effectively handled by rapid response teams of social workers, addiction experts, and mental health professionals—people who would almost certainly use less force while having more expertise. The one dispatcher who stopped short of full-throated support for defunding the police stressed the need for many of the principles outlined in the emerging movement, like a massive increase in mental health, social, and addiction services, and an urgent need to reimagine law enforcement.

If nothing else, the conversations suggest the desire for a dramatic overhaul of what policing looks like in America has reached the very people—in an overwhelmingly white profession—who guide cops to the scenes where tragedy occurs.

On Friday, someone reported a man asleep in his car at a Wendy’s in Atlanta. Police dispatched to the scene conducted a sobriety test and tried to arrest Rayshard Brooks, who struggled and tried to run away. Police shot him, killing him.

“These are the stories that make me feel like I’m complicit in oppression,” James told The Daily Beast. “Shooting a fleeing suspect is not justice. If I sent an officer to a call and this happened, I’d be racked with guilt.”

For Samantha, a 26-year-old dispatcher in the Midwest, the killing of Rayshard Brooks was “just more evidence we need to defund the police,” she said. It’s especially infuriating that Brooks’ killing happened after two and a half weeks of protests against police violence. “After everything that’s happened the police still can’t stop killing people? They still just refuse to find a better way to handle situations than violence? It’s insane.”

911 telecommunicators—especially those who, like James, serve not just police departments but Emergency Medical Services and fire departments as well—are in a prime position to see the limitations and flaws of policing. They feel relatively helpless to change them.

“I’ve definitely been in situations where I know sending an officer is going to make someone’s life measurably worse,” James said. Yet, he doesn’t have the option of not sending an officer, even when it’s clear that the call is a dubious one. All the dispatchers said “suspicious black man calls”—where the caller can’t describe anything the man is doing wrong, but insists on an officer coming out anyway—are regular occurrences. “It’s like, is this what I’m getting paid to do?” James said. “I’m getting paid to send cops to harass black people?”

Samantha also worries about the harm she might be inflicting by dispatching police, even when someone has specifically called for it. Outstanding warrants are a particular danger to callers in need. Samantha said sometimes people will call 911 over something relatively minor, like a fight or a stolen item, only for it to backfire. “They call us for help and then they land in jail. It’s just wrong.” Like James, Samantha not only supports defunding the police but is actively looking for other jobs to end any support she’s offering law enforcement.