911 hang-up call leads Erie police to victim of suspected shooting early Tuesday morning

Erie police officers who responded to a 911-hang-up call at an eastside residence found a man suspected of being hit by a shotgun blast early Tuesday morning.

The man, whose name and age were not immediately available, was taken to UPMC Hamot after officers found him inside a residence in the 100 block of East 23rd Street on Tuesday at about 3:15 a.m., Lt. Mike Brady said. Information on the man's condition was not available.

Brady said officers who went to the address to investigate the hang-up call and found the front door of the residence open and blood on the ground. Officers went inside and found the man in a bedroom with a large laceration to the forearm and a large amount of blood, he said.

When emergency medical crews that responded wiped blood away from the man's chest, they found tiny holes on his chest that were consistent with a shotgun blast, according to Brady.

Erie police had no suspects Tuesday morning in the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Return to GoErie.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie shootings: Hang-up call leads police to wounded man on E. 23rd St.