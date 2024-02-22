911 lines were down in Oldham County due to AT&T service outages. Here's what happened

The 911 lines in Oldham County have been restored, Oldham County's Office of Emergency Management announced at 9:45 a.m. on X, formerly known as Twitter.

All Oldham County 911 lines have been fully restored, and operations are back to normal. — Oldham County, KY - Office of Emergency Management (@OldhamCoKYEMA) February 22, 2024

Due to the nationwide AT&T outage, the Oldham County's 911 lines were down at 8:49 a.m. on Thursday.

What is the emergency number to call if 911 is down?

To contact emergency services in Oldham County, call 502-222-0111.

When will the AT&T service issue be resolved?

While the 911 lines are now operation. There have been no reports on when the issue will be resolved, but you can refer to this page to view the maps on where the outages are happening.

AT&T: Where to see network maps at Verizon, T-Mobile, DownDetector

Katie Wiseman is a trending news intern at IndyStar. Contact her at klwiseman@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @itskatiewiseman.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: 911 lines are functional again in Oldham County. Here's what to know.