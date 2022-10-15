911: One hospitalized following chase

Oct. 15—CRESSON, Pa. — One person was apparently transported to UPMC-Altoona on Friday following an incident that involved a chase that began in the Cresson Borough area, Cambria County 911 officials said.

The incident was reported at 8:15 p.m. Friday and led to a pursuit in nearby communities, a 911 supervisor said.

Efforts to reach Cresson Police for details Saturday were unsuccessful. A message with the department's office was not returned, and 911 officials indicated Cresson Borough Police were not reachable Saturday afternoon.

Summerhill Township, Nanty Glo and Jackson Township departments assisted Cresson, 911 officials said.