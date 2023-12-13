911 outage impacts Central Indiana counties; here's how to get help

Emergency dispatchers in several Indiana counties reported 911 services were disrupted Tuesday night by a statewide 911 outage.

Boone, Hancock and Johnson counties reported they were working quickly to resolve the issue.

Indianapolis remained unaffected by the 911 outage as of 6:40 p.m., according to a social media post from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, which said the Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency (MESA) was answering 911 calls as normal.

MCEMA Staff are aware of a regional outage of the 911 system. Currently, 911 services are working in Marion County and the City of Indianapolis. If you are in another county you should attempt to text 911. pic.twitter.com/VNyh9kbxr1 — Marion County Emergency Management - Indianapolis (@MarionCo_EM) December 13, 2023

Those in need of police, fire, or EMS in the affected counties have been advised to do the following:

Boone County

Call the non-emergency line for Boone county at 765-482-1412, option 8.

Hancock County

As of 6:10 p.m., Hancock County is running on its backup system.

Text to 911 is working as of 6:05 p.m.

You can call 317-477-4400 if you need police, fire, or medical attention.

Hamilton County

The Hamilton County 911 Center remains operational and is still fully functional to receive emergency 911 calls from all citizens and residents in Hamilton County, according to a news release.

Hamilton County Public Safety Communications has asked residents in Hamilton County not to call the non-emergency public safety telephone numbers at this time.

Officials said emergency dispatchers needed to prioritize answering 911 calls and assisting other surrounding public safety answering points. A temporary and functional non-emergency public telephone number provided by the Hamilton County Public Safety Communications number is 317-776-9695.

Hamilton County Public Safety Communications advised of a statewide AT&T 911 outage. You CAN call or text 911 in Hamilton Co. You cannot call the non-emergency number at this time. If you are outside of Hamilton Co and need to reach emergency services, you should try and text 911 pic.twitter.com/pdOmdgKPcJ — Hamilton County Emergency Management (@HamiltonCoEOC) December 12, 2023

Johnson County

Call the Johnson County 911 Center at 317-346-6336.

You can also TEXT 911. Simply type "911" in place of the name or

Non-emergency numbers for Indiana counties:

Marion County: 317-327-3811

Boone County: 765-482-1412, option 8

Hancock County: 317-477-4400

Hendricks County: 317-839-8700

Johnson County: 317-346-6336

Madison County: 765-642-0221

Morgan County: 765-342-5544

Shelby County: 317-398-6661

At this time, Indianapolis remains 𝐮𝐧𝐚𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 by the 911 outage.



The Metropolitan Emergency Services Agency (MESA) is currently answering 911 calls as normal. pic.twitter.com/0a7fGDJdlY — IMPD (@IMPDnews) December 12, 2023

