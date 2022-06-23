911 receives calls for hours about reckless driver who was arrested on High Main Bridge

Jun. 23—A Hamilton man is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving under the influence and hitting vehicles Wednesday before being arrested on the High Main Bridge.

Ryan Michael Day, 41, was driving his car on three wheels and a rim about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday when he stopped on the bridge almost causing an accident, according to the Hamilton Police report.

Officers in Hamilton and Fairfield Twp. had received several calls about Day driving around recklessly for hours.

Fairfield Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said Day is a suspect in a hit-and-run crash about 4 p.m. Wednesday at Millikin and Ohio 4. Additionally, Day allegedly hit another vehicle in Hamilton before stopping on the bridge, police said.

Officer ordered Day out of the vehicle and when he did get out, "(Day) was stumbling around and having trouble listening to commands."

The suspect then walked backward to the cruiser and was handcuffed and taken into custody.

When asked if he had consumed alcohol or used any illegal drugs, Day said no. He told police he had just gotten out of a drug addiction treatment facility.

A search of the car turned up a plastic cellophane wrapper with a substance weighing 2.6 grams that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to police. Located in the driver's side of the car was a Lucky Strikes cigarette case with a baggie of off-white powder substance inside of it. The powder substance tested positive for fentanyl.

Hamilton Police charged Day with OVI and two counts of felony drug possession. Fairfield Twp. Police charged Day with assured clear distance, leaving the scene of an accident and driving under suspension.

Day was arraigned this morning in Hamilton Municipal Court where bond was set at $10,000. He is in the Butler County Jail.