911 services restored in Hunt, Rockwall, Kaufman and Collin County after outage

Dec. 27—After an outage that lasted several hours on Tuesday, 911 services were restored in Hunt, Rockwall and Kaufman counties as well as parts of Collin County.

North Central Texas 911 director Christy Williams told reporters with multiple news organizations that the outage was due to an issue with AT&T and a spokesperson with AT&T said that now that the issue has been addressed 911 calls are now routing normally.

In the event that future outages occur with 911, emergency calls in Greenville are directed through the Greenville Police Department's dispatch so residents would need to call the police departments regular phone number at (903) 457-2900, a 911 dispatcher told the Herald-Banner.

The public can also register their phone number with the CodeRED emergency notification system, which is a communication service available for emergency and non-emergency notifications. CodeRED employs Internet mapping capable of geographically targeting calls, coupled with a telephone calling system capable of delivering a pre-recorded message directly to homes and businesses at the rate of up to 60,000 calls per hour.

The system's main purpose is to notify residents or groups in emergency situations; however, the system has the ability to be used for non-emergency notifications as well.

It's recommended that all residents and businesses register, as well as individuals who have unlisted telephone numbers, those who have changed their telephone number or address in the past year and those who use a cellular phone or VoIP phone as their primary telephone number.

To assure that you are in the CodeRED data base or to add a work or cell phone number visit https://public.coderedweb.com/CNE/en-US/876827C9E20DAbout CodeRED.