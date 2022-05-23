911 and video released following police shooting in Clermont County

More details have been released after a woman was shot and killed by police in Clermont County Friday.

Video footage shows a woman taking aim at police and firing a handgun before she was shot and killed by Miami Township officers.

The Enquirer is not publishing the footage due to its graphic nature.

The dash camera footage shows two police cruisers pulling into the Berry Lane Apartments on Business 28 in Miami Township as the woman approaches them on foot.

"She's aiming it at our units now," one officer says on the radio.

An officer yells at her to drop the gun as they take cover behind their vehicles.

The woman, whose name has not been released, crouches in the parking lot and fires one round toward the officers. She takes aim again and an officer can be heard firing six rounds at her.

She falls to the ground, and the officers keep ordering her to drop the firearm as they begin to approach her.

Clermont County released two 911 calls in connection with the incident.

One caller said he witnessed a woman come out of an apartment and fire a gun in the air. He also said she told him he should call the police.

The man tells the 911 operator he was sitting in his car with his son when the round was fired.

As he was speaking to the operator, the caller said the woman had come back outside.

"She's coming at us with a gun," he said.

"Get out of there," the operator said, and the call cuts off.

Another caller said he had heard a gunshot, but also mentioned that he had called police earlier about the same woman.

He said he previously called for a "wellness check" because the woman had told him she had recently purchased a gun and was ask him how it worked. He told the operator he believed she might be mentally unstable.

Miami Township police have not released any information about what happened due to that previous call.

Miami Township Police Chief Mike Mills said Friday three officers were on the scene and that they called emergency personnel and attempted life-saving measures after the shooting.

Story continues

Air Care was called, but the woman was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel, officials said.

Miami Township police are not identifying the woman at the moment. They are still working to notify her family.

The department said "mental health" may have been a contributing factor in the shooting.

Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been asked to conduct an investigation of the shooting. The officer who fired at the woman has been placed on administrative leave. The officer's name has not been released.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Clermont County shooting: 911 and video released following police shooting