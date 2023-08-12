911callersplead for help as police 'stand down' during Tolland street takeover, recordings show

Aug. 12—The 911 callers described the dangerous nature of the takeover, some reporting near crashes and how an angry mob kicked and jumped on one couple's car who drove through the area where the group was trying to perform stunts.

"Somebody's going to get killed," one 911 caller said.

But dispatchers gave the callers similar responses.

"We're aware of this incident. We've been told to stand down and not intervene," a dispatcher said, according to one of the recordings. "There's something bigger going on that we're not all aware of that they're working on and we can't intervene yet."

To one caller, a dispatcher said, "We don't have nearly enough manpower to even begin to address it safely, so we have to do this smartly, and that's why we're stuck waiting."

According to an arrest report for the accused ringleader of various takeovers, Connecticut State Police troopers were conducting undercover surveillance as they watched more than 100 drivers block streets in at least three towns that night. Troopers said they learned of the planned takeovers from social media posts.

In front of the Tolland shopping plaza, police watched as cars blocked the path of an ambulance on its way to get gas, officials said. The ambulance, which was damaged, had to turn around and take a different route, officials said.

Most of the 911 calls came in after 10 p.m. One woman said the group was "trapping the entire intersection and doing donuts," the recordings showed.

"We almost got into an accident," she said.

Another woman alerted dispatchers that the takeover had spilled onto the highway.

"We almost crashed," the woman said in the call. "They decided to all merge into the exit and they were holding up traffic and it's pretty bad."

A man and woman called police around 10:20 p.m., reporting they had just been attacked and the group had destroyed their car.

"I just got (expletive) attacked in my car," the man shouted, demanding that police respond, according to the recording.

"My life was threatened," another woman pleaded in a separate call. "You've got to come now."

Another caller told dispatchers the takeover group would not let him pass, even though he was trying to get to the hospital, the recordings showed.

"Are you going to do anything about it?" the caller asked before telling dispatchers that the group damaged his vehicle. "The guys pounded on it, put a dent in the car, they're throwing stuff at my car because I'm trying to get by to get to the hospital. They have the whole road blocked off and they're not letting people by."

State police leaders met with an outraged Tolland community after the takeover.

During the meeting, state police released a timeline that said troopers were first notified that a street takeover group was on its way to the Big Y in Tolland at 9:50 p.m.

A lieutenant was notified of the event about 20 minutes later and "determined that patrol would not engage with the crowd unless there was imminent risk to public safety or any emergency response was being hindered," the timeline stated.